Man stabbed in the hands, assaulted in Casco motel; suspect arrested

CASCO, Maine — A man in Casco was stabbed in the hands and assaulted at a motel on Roosevelt Trail.

On June 15, around 7:18 p.m. the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Raymond Fire & Rescue responded to 1547 Roosevelt Trail in Raymond. It was there they found the victim.

The sheriff's office says the victim had been involved in an altercation at the Maplewood Inn & Motel. Police say he ran away from the motel after being stabbed and assaulted.

Police say the suspect, Jennifer Taylor, 45, of Casco was found leaving the motel where she was then arrested.

Taylor is being charged with domestic violence assault, aggravated due to the use of a weapon, and violating conditions of release.