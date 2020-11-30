Man sought by law enforcement remains at large following multi-hour standoff in Dresden

One woman who was in the home was arrested on an active arrest warrant. The man law enforcement came looking for, however, remains at large.

DRESDEN, Maine — Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies responded to a home at 353 Middle Rd. in Dresden on Saturday on a tip that Nathon Taylor was at the residence. Taylor, 41, has an active arrest warrant charging him with a probation revocation for an underlining class A drug Possession charge. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the warrants were issued in Androscoggin County.

As of Monday, Nov. 30, Taylor remains at large after he was not located by law enforcement following a multi-hour standoff.

Lynzi Rogers, 37, of Vassalboro was arrested on an active arrest warrant charging her with failure to appear on a class C drug possession, according to police. Rogers was arrested and transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

When deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, they said they heard a male voice inside the home. However, they said nobody came to the door. Deputies said they established a perimeter around the home and began calling out to the occupants on a PA system. Deputies also said they attempted to contact the occupants via phone as well.

Due to the nature of the warrants, assistance from the Maine State Police Tactical Team was requested.

Deputies said they continued to call out on the PA system until the Tactical Team deployed and took over. The Tactical Team also continued attempt to contact the occupants via PA and phone.

Around 7 p.m., several people emerged from the home. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, some of these people indicated to investigators that Taylor was in the home, while others reported he had fled during the initial arrival.

Sheriff’s detectives said they obtained a search warrant for the home identifying Taylor as the subject being sought.

The Tactical Team continued attempting to contact Taylor. After continued efforts failed, tear gas was deployed into the home. After the gas was deployed, entry was made into trailer around 10 p.m. The search showed the trailer was empty.

The investigation into Taylor’s location continues. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332 or email Lt. Brendan Kane at bkane@lincolnso.me