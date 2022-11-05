One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting

Auburn police said the man was shot Monday morning at 752 Washington St. N.

AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said.

Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening.

Police said the man was shot by someone he is "familiar with." He was taken to a local hospital.

They said there is no immediate threat to the public because "all subjects involved in this incident are accounted for and/or have been detained by police."