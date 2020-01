WEST PARIS, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting in West Paris.

They say a man was taken to the hospital by life flight late last night. He is expected to recover.

Police are looking for two suspects. John Crouch and Angelique Henderson, who they say are both from Paris.

Officials say they could be armed. If you have any information, you can contact the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

