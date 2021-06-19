Man shot after unknown car opens fire on a large group of people in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Police say they are investigating after a shooting left one man injured in Auburn early Saturday morning.
The gunfire took place outside the area of Court St. apartments where police said a large group of people was hanging out after leaving a club in Lewiston.
According to police, the gunshots were fired at the group from an unknown car and struck Jamual Douglas, 25, of Auburn in the leg. Another round hit a parked car. Douglas is in stable condition at a hospital in the area.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.