VINALHAVEN, Maine — A man convicted in August for making interstate threats was sentenced Tuesday to over two years in prison.

Eric Malmstrom, 40, of Vinalhaven, appeared in U.S. District Court and received 27 months in prison and three years of supervised released for making threatening interstate remarks in winter 2018.

Malmstrom was convicted of the offenses on Aug. 27, 2018, after a one-day jury trial. Evidence showed that on three occasions in February and March last year, Malstrom made phone calls to an employee of the Swedish embassy in Washington, D.C., and threatened to slit the employee's throat.

Between September 2017 and March 2018, Malmstrom placed hundreds of call to the embassy and the employee, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

When pronouncing Malmstrom's sentence, Judge D. Brock Hornby described Malmstrom's offenses as "a despicable set of crimes" in which he threatened people "with vile mutilation and death."

"This case demonstrates that threats against public officials will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted," said U.S. Attorney Frank. "Targeting a government official because of his or her official status threatens not only the particular individual victim but also the system of government as a whole."

Bart Brown, director of the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service's Office of Protective Intelligence Investigations, elaborated:

"Diplomatic Security is committed to making sure those who threaten diplomatic personnel in the United States face consequences," Brown said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Secret Service, and the DSS-PII investigated this case.