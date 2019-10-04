FARMINGTON, Maine — James Sweeney, who was accused of killing his girlfriend Wendy Douglass in 2017 with a baseball bat has been sentenced to 38 years in prison after a hearing in the Franklin County Superior Court.

Sweeney last appeared in court in July of 2017, where he communicated to police through written word due to his deafness.

A note Sweeney handed jail officials said, "I hurt my girlfriend...I did wrong."

There is no word yet if Sweeney plans to appeal the sentencing.