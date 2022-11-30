Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for 2021 armed standoff at Brewer Walmart

BANGOR, Maine — A former Portland man who held police at bay for hours during an armed standoff in August 2021 at the Brewer Walmart was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in prison.
Patrick Mullen, 52, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10, 2022, to being a felon in possession of a firearm, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCormack said in a release.
Brewer police were called to the Walmart on Aug. 28, 2021, for a reported disturbance and found Mullen in his truck holding a .22-caliber pistol, according to court records.
At the time, Mullen had three outstanding warrants, McCormack said.
After an hours-long standoff, Mullen was arrested.
Mullen was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2017 conviction in Washington County for domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, McCormack said.
The case was investigated by Brewer, Holden, and Bangor police departments, as well as the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.