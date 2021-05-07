Man robs Topsham bank, flees with cash

TOPSHAM, Maine — Topsham police continue to search for a man they say robbed Camden National Bank Friday afternoon.
Officers went to the bank, at 16 Topsham Fair Mall Road, at about 12:51 p.m., shortly after the suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a release from Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan.
Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, and was wearing a white T-shirt, black jacket, and dark jeans.
He was reportedly wearing a COVIID-19 face mask over a mask meant to make him appear older, according to the release.
Members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, and Maine State Police joined Topsham police in a search for the suspect.
Hagan said the FBI is also helping with the investigation.
No one was injured, he said.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed someone acting suspiciously in this area to call them, via the Sagadahoc Communications Center, at 207-443-9711.