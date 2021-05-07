Man robs Topsham bank, flees with cash

Topsham police say a man disguised to look older left Camden National Bank Friday afternoon with a bag full of cash

TOPSHAM, Maine — Topsham police continue to search for a man they say robbed Camden National Bank Friday afternoon.

Officers went to the bank, at 16 Topsham Fair Mall Road, at about 12:51 p.m., shortly after the suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a release from Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan.

Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, and was wearing a white T-shirt, black jacket, and dark jeans.

He was reportedly wearing a COVIID-19 face mask over a mask meant to make him appear older, according to the release.

Members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, and Maine State Police joined Topsham police in a search for the suspect.

Hagan said the FBI is also helping with the investigation.

No one was injured, he said.