MPD: Man responsible for 'multiple shootings' in Memphis while on Facebook Live still on the loose

Memphis police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. He's considered armed and dangerous.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Suspect is now in a grey Toyota SUV possibly driving East on Poplar Avenue.

Memphis Police are warning people in Memphis to be on the lookout for a man driving a blue or silver sedan, possibly an Infiniti or Nissan, who is responsible for multiple shootings Wednesday while on Facebook live.

MPD said the vehicle reportedly has a red dealer tag and a busted rear window.

MPD said the suspect is 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, and they do not have a specific location for him at this time, but he is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 immediately if you have information as to his whereabouts.

AutoZone Park is on lockdown and players have been pulled from the field due to the situation. The game is stopped.