DA: Husband kills wife, self at Mass. home with their kids inside

MASSACHUSETTS, USA — Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Hyannis, Mass., overnight after two people were found dead inside an area home, NBC 10 Boston reports.

Luis Castro Jr. is thought to have fatally stabbed his wife, Aline De Lima Ferreira De Castro, then hanged himself, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

Barnstable police received a 911 call at 2:48 a.m. asking them to respond to a home on Murray Way in the Hyannis section of town. When they arrived, officers found two people dead inside, prosecutors said.

A preliminary investigation showed that it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

