Falmouth officer shoots, kills man, police chief says

NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene near Lunt Road and Middle Road in Falmouth. The AG's Office is now investigating.

FALMOUTH, Maine — A man is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Falmouth Tuesday night.

Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride told NEWS CENTER Maine that officer responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Lunt Road and Middle Road.

There was an armed confrontation with a man and two officers used guns, according to Kilbride. The suspect was shot and declared dead.

One of the officers was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kilbride said the Attorney's General's office is taking over the investigation.

AG spokesperson Marc Malone said names will likely be released on Wednesday.

NEWS CENTER Maine remains on the scene to gather more details.

#BREAKING: Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Falmouth. Roads in the area Lunt Rd. and Middle Rd. are closed. The AG's Office is now investigating. More info TONIGHT ON @NEWSCENTERmaine AT 11. pic.twitter.com/Pqt9bn3iDW — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) October 20, 2021