Man involved in child manslaughter case arrested again in drug bust

Christopher Stevenson, who drove with a suspended license in 2017, crashed into a tree, killing his daughter, will be in police custody with a Class B Felony
ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — A man on probation for Manslaughter in Washington County is now going to be in police custody for Unlawful Trafficking of Cocaine.

Christopher Stevenson is on probation from the car incident that killed his 11-year-old daughter in December 2017.

According to police, Stevenson drove with a suspended license that night. Despite that, he was behind the wheel when his car veered off Route 191 in Cathance Township and hit a tree. Stevenson's daughter was a passenger in the car. Police said she died at the scene.

