Man injured in York shooting, attempted armed robbery

Police say the victim suffered a "minor gunshot injury" to his abdomen.

YORK, Maine — A man in York, Maine, was injured after being shot in the abdomen during an attempted armed robbery.

York Police say they responded to the incident on Monday, August 31, around 7:20 p.m. on Kingsbury Lane.

Upon arrival, officers found the male caller suffering from a minor gunshot injury to his abdomen.

Police say initial information revealed that the victim had stopped on Kingsbury Lane and had an altercation with two unknown white males. During the altercation, the victim fired his weapon at the two males who fled the scene in a late 2000s white Ford Taurus style vehicle.

One of the male suspects was described as white with glasses, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall, with a skinny build. He was wearing a white mask, tan cargo shorts, and a black hoodie, according to police.

The other male suspect was described as white, 6’3” to 6’4”, approximately 200 lbs. wearing blue jeans, a black and orange mask, and a black hoodie, police say.

York Village FD and York Volunteer Ambulance responded to the scene and treated the male victim for minor injuries. Area police agencies assisted with the case as well but could not find the suspects' vehicle or its occupants.