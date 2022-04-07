Maine man indicted in connection with alleged attack of man out walking in Temple

Anthony W. Jordan, 32, allegedly choked, threatened, and kicked a family and their dog as they walked in Temple last October.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Temple man has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on assault and terrorizing charges in connection with an alleged attack on a family out walking in Temple last October.

Anthony W. Jordan, 32, was indicted on a class B felony charge of aggravated assault with indifference, two counts of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor terrorizing, and one misdemeanor count of violation of condition of release.

Jordan allegedly confronted a man, woman, child, and dog out walking on Oct. 23, 2021, asked for identification, and then choked and threatened the man, shoved the woman, hit the child, and kicked the dog, the Sun Journal reported at the time.

The woman called 911.