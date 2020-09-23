Stockton Spring man indicted for 1984 murder

Kirt Damon Sr. was indicted Wednesday for the 1984 murder of Dorothea Burke.

BELFAST, Maine — A man has been arrested and indicted for a murder that has been a cold case for 36 years. Kirt Damon Sr., 57, of Stockton Spring was indicted by the Waldo County Grand Jury on Wednesday for the 1984 murder of Dorothea Burke.

According to the Maine State Police Unsolved Homicide Unit, Burke was reported missing in June of 1984 when she didn’t return home from a bar room in Bucksport, where she was last seen.

Her body was found five days later on Meadow Road in Stockton Springs. Burke was 63 at the time of her death.

Damon will be arraigned Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Belfast.

The Maine State Police Unsolved Homicide Unit currently has 75 unsolved murder cases that date back as far as the 1950s.