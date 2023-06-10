Man dies from injuries sustained at scene of homicide in Lisbon Falls

The man reportedly died from his injuries sustained in the incident shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, state police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LISBON, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published on Oct. 6, 2023.

A man who was injured Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the site of a homicide has died from his injuries.

The man, who was identified Monday as 38-year-old Benjamin Peterson of Pittston, reportedly died from his injuries shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release Monday.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, firefighters at the Lisbon Falls Fire Station reportedly heard a woman scream near Main Street, Moss said in a news release issued Friday.

When firefighters approached the roadway, "they observed a male step from a vehicle and shoot himself in the head with a handgun," the release stated.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and the man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

"Emergency responders located a deceased female in the driver’s seat of the vehicle at that time," Moss said. "The lower section of Main Street was shut down for several hours as Maine State Police and Lisbon Police Detectives investigated the scene."

The woman's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office where an autopsy was performed Friday. Her death was ruled a homicide, but the official cause has not yet been released, Moss said. The woman was identified as 30-year-old Kylee Turcotte, of Lisbon Falls.

Turcotte and the injured man were allegedly in a former relationship together, Moss said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and a suspect in connection with her death has not been identified.