BUXTON, Maine — One man is in custody following a roughly seven-hour standoff in Buxton on Monday. Andrew Forbis is currently being held at the York County Jail in Alfred.

Forbis is facing two charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Police were called to Forbis' Depot Street home in Buxton around 9:30 A.M. for a report of a domestic violence situation. Authorities were told Forbis was threatening a family member with firearms and possibly a sword.

Police say Forbis refused to leave his home, but after roughly seven hours of negotiation, he surrendered to police.

"He's at varying levels of intoxication if you will. He resisted arrest. When you resist arrest from police, especially when you're at a heightened level like we were today, there's a chance the person could be injured," said Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline.

After Forbis' was taken into custody, officers searched his home and did not find firearms, however they did locate BB-guns and air pistols.

Forbis was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland to be treated for minor injuries before being brought to the York County Jail.

