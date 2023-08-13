x
Crime

Man in custody after allegedly stealing car, refusing arrest in Old Town incident

Deputies said when they were called to the scene, the man went into the lake where he reportedly attempted to swim away.

OLD TOWN, Maine — One man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car and attempting to swim away from first responders Saturday. 

According to Penobscot County sheriff deputies, Kenneth Lufkin was arrested for allegedly stealing a car in Lagrange and driving it to an Old Town driveway. 

Deputies said when they were called to the scene, Lufkin went into the lake where he reportedly attempted to swim away. 

Lufkin is now facing charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and refusing arrest. Other charges may be pending, police said. 

