Man in critical condition after Wednesday night Portland shooting

Portland officials say a man remains hospitalized after being shot in Portland Wednesday night

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in critical condition at Maine Medical Center after being shot near Greenleaf St. in Portland Wednesday night.

David Singer, Media & Community Liaison for the Portland Police Department, said residents called police Wednesday to report that shots were fired near Greenleaf Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police found a 34-year-old man seriously wounded and immediately rendered aid. Witnesses told police several men ran from the scene soon after the shooting occurred, according to Singer.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Sean Stackhouse said Fox Street was closed for some time in the hours after the shooting.

Portland Police Chief Frank Clark prised the first responders.

"Had it not been for the quick response and aid provided by our city's police officers and emergency medical services, we would be investigating a homicide today," said Chief Clark.

Clark added the investigation continues.

#Breaking At least l police cars are blocking traffic here on Fox Street in Portland. Officers are not able to give me any details right now. Caution tape is across the road at Fox/Anderson intersection. Road is also blocked at Washington Ave @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/uP2nltgj2i — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 26, 2021

"The department continues to investigate the possibility of any connections involving a number of recent shootings in the city, and I'm asking the public to call or text us with any information," said Clark. "This violence and gunplay must end."

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department at (207) 874-8575. According to the release, all calls to the tip line will remain confidential.