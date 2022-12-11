Man hurt in shooting at Rick’s Cabaret in Portland

A 39-year-old man was hit by a bullet after a group of people who were not allowed to go inside the club went to their car and several shots were fired, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man at Rick’s Cabaret in Portland Sunday.

Officers with the Portland Police Department arrived at the adult entertainment club located at 200 Riverside Street around 2:30 a.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, according to an email by Portland Police Department Media Contact Major Robert M. Martin.

Martin said witnesses told police that a 39-year-old man was hit by a bullet when a group of people went to their car in the parking lot after not being allowed inside and several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance of the club.

According to Martin, the victim left before the police arrived. He was found Sunday morning at Maine Medical Center. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Martin said anyone with information is asked to call the police.