Man gets 32.5 years in prison for 1987 murder of Waterville woman

Gerald Goodale's sentencing marks the end of a more than 30-year cold case connected to the murder of 20-year-old Janet Brochu.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Maine man pleaded guilty at Somerset County District Court on Thursday to murdering a woman in Waterville in 1987. A judge sentenced Gerald Goodale to 32.5 years in prison.

Janet Brochu, 20, of Waterville, was murdered in the early morning of Dec. 24, 1987. Her death was considered a cold case for more than 30 years until police charged Goodale with her murder just two years ago.

Early in the morning on Christmas Eve in 1987, Brochu was out with friends in Waterville. She ended up separating from them and was last seen leaving a bar with Goodale.

In the coming weeks, Goodale was interviewed by investigators twice after Brochu's disappearance. Two months later, Brochu's body was found unclothed in the Sebasticook River.

Daniel Brochu, Janet's cousin, attended the sentencing Thursday. He said he's happy Goodale will remain behind bars.

"Justice was partially served. You know, of course, we all die, and we all get judged, right? But again, I forgave him for his part, what he did to me and my family," Daniel Brochu said.

The cousin added that he knows if Janet's parents were still alive, they would feel the same. Daniel Brochu also said he is grateful to the investigators who never stopped looking into this case.

"What a wonderful bunch of guys those are, you know? Persistent and persistent. One of them was visiting my uncle and my aunt [Janet's parents] every year telling them some of the updates they were finding. They couldn't tell them everything because, you know, things get out, and that messes everything up. But they kept in touch with them, and I was really happy that they did that," Daniel Brochu said.

The cousin said he hopes Janet is remembered as a sweet girl.

Jeff Silverstein represented Goodale in this case.

"We have closure. Mr. Goodale acknowledged his involvement and accepted responsibility, and I think we all move forward from here," Silverstein said.

Goodale is currently serving time at the Maine State Prison in Warren for the 1988 murder of Geraldine Finn.