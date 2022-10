The man was found dead during an August investigation.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The cause of death has been determined for the man found inside a Presque Isle home with a pipe bomb back in August.

William Anderson, found at the Parsons Street residence, died by "combined toxic effects of ethanol, diphenhydramine, and fentanyl," according to investigators with the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday.

Anderson reportedly died by accident.

No further information has been released.