ALTON, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a man that occurred in a home in Alton on Saturday night.

Police have identified the man as 51-year-old Joseph Webber. Police responded to 4592 Bennoch Road in Alton following a 911 call where the caller said there was an altercation taking place.

When police arrived, Webber needed medical attention, but died before being transported to a hospital.

An autopsy began Sunday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta where the results are pending further testing.