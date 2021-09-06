Man fights off attempted car theft in Saco

Video shows the driver of a Mercedes fighting off Jeffrey T. Lavery of New Hamshire in front of Patriot Subaru on Route 1 in Saco on Wednesday.

SACO, Maine — A man who allegedly stole a car in Old Orchard Beach tried to steal another in Saco Wednesday.

According to a press release from Saco police, the incident happened at 769 Portland Road around 4:20 p.m. Police said Jeffrey T. Lavery, 34, of Harrisville, New Hampshire, was driving a stolen red Toyota Avalon when he cut off a car in front of Patriot Subaru on Route 1 in Saco. He then forced the driver of the Mercedes he had blocked from the car and tried to take it.

The man driving the Mercedes fought off Lavery, who ran back to the stolen Avalon and headed northbound.

Police say Lavery was later arrested in Wells. He is charged with robbery and has a court date set for Sept. 24 at 8:15 a.m.

Lavery was taken to the York County Jail pending his court appearance in the Alfred Superior Court.