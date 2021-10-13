Man fatally stabbed at Fryeburg Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning

Police said they are confident there is no risk to the public.

FRYEBURG, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Fryeburg early Wednesday morning.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 1:05 a.m. reporting that a man had been stabbed and was unresponsive at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, according to a release from Maine State Police.

When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a dead man near the fairground's restroom facilities, police said.

Detectives have identified witnesses and persons of interest in the incident, according to Wednesday's release. Police said they are confident there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team are expected to be at the fairgrounds investigating throughout the day Wednesday.

The office of the chief medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the man in the coming days, according to police.