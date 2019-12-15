SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A man from was fatally attacked on the Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough.

According to the Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland, James Pearson, 82, was attacked in his front yard by an unknown assailant at 193 Beech Ridge Road around 8:15 Sunday morning.

Both State police and Scarborough police have been conducting interviews and processing the crime scene.

Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and to report any unusual activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maine State Police Department at (207) 624-7076 or the Scarborough Police Department at (207) 883-6361.

