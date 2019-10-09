OLD TOWN, Maine — A New York man fell asleep in a laundry room and police found more than 200 pills and close to $6,000 in cash on him.

Police in Old Town were called to check on a man who was sleeping in the laundry room of an apartment building on Bennoch Road.

Police say when they arrived they found Hakeem Williams, 28, of Bronx New York with 223 OxyContin pills, 7 Xanax and $5,844 in cash.

Williams was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. The cash and drugs were seized.

Williams was taken to Penobscot County Jail where he is being held without bail.

