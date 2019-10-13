PORTLAND, Maine — A man failed to return to the Cumberland County Community Corrections Center after he left his work release job at a restaurant in Portland, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

In the release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Gilbert A. Prescott, 29, failed to return to the Community Corrections Center, where he began serving his sentence on Sept. 11, 2019 for probation violations for driving offenses and failing to correct name to a law enforcement officer.

On Sept. 26, 2019, Prescott qualified for work release.

According to the release, Prescott was set to be released on Dec. 5, 2019. Prescott is a Scarborough resident, and is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Prescott's whereabouts is asked to call the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 207-893-2810.

