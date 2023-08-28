Man facing several charges after alleged robbery at Houlton McDonald's

Store video and witnesses revealed the suspect entered wearing a black face mask in possession of a large kitchen knife in his waistband, police said.

HOULTON, Maine — A Springvale man is facing several charges following a robbery at the McDonald's in Houlton over the weekend.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Houlton police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the McDonald's on Route 1 (North Street), the police department said in a news release.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect reportedly fled on foot, prompting a pursuit into the wooded area beside the Houlton Regional Hospital, according to the release. However, the suspect was apprehended without incident just moments later.

Store video and witnesses revealed the suspect entered wearing a black face mask in possession of a large kitchen knife in his waistband, police stated.

"The suspect proceeded behind the counter where he assaulted two employees and demanded money," the release said. "The suspect became angry throwing objects throughout the store, at the employees and threatening them while grabbing the handle of the knife."

The suspect then fled the store with the weapon in his hand, and no money was taken, according to the release.

Arrested was 19-year-old Kody Therrien of Springvale.

Therrien was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Aroostook County Jail. He was charged with robbery, two counts of assault, criminal threatening, failure to submit to arrest, and is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

The Maine State Police also responded to the scene to assist with the arrest. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.