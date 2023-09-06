Man facing charges after road rage, assault incident in Brunswick

Following the incident Monday evening, one man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of "serious injuries," police said.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — One man is facing charges after a road rage incident led to an assault Monday in Brunswick.

At about 5 p.m., Brunswick police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a road rage incident that resulted in an assault at the intersection of Maine Street and Sill Street, the Brunswick Police Department said in a news release.

Following the incident, the suspect reportedly fled the scene on a green moped before police could arrive, according to the release.

Police said one man was still at the scene upon arrival, and he was taken to Midcoast Hospital for treatment of "serious injuries."

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Thompson Street, where "multiple items of evidence were seized," the release stated.

As a result, 61-year-old Nicholas Orr, of Brunswick, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident Monday.

Police said Orr was released on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.