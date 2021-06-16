Man facing assault charges for allegedly bumping into women and cutting their arms in Portland

Saad Zackaria is a transient of Portland, according to police. He has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly bumping into women and cutting their arms.

In a release, Portland Police Department spokesperson David Singer said the first reported incident happened in Monument Square around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. A woman called 911 to report that a man bumped into her and she felt a cut on the back of her arm. At least one other female victim reported a similar incident in which she was cut after a similarly-described man bumped into her, according to Singer.

Singer said both victims were offered treatment at the scene; one took herself to the hospital.

Singer said police identified the suspect as Saad Zackaria. He is a transient of Portland, according to Singer. Zackaria has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault, and was booked at the Cumberland County Jail, Singer said. His cash bail has been set at $2,500.