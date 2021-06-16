Man facing assault charges for allegedly bumping into women and cutting their arms in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly bumping into women and cutting their arms.
In a release, Portland Police Department spokesperson David Singer said the first reported incident happened in Monument Square around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. A woman called 911 to report that a man bumped into her and she felt a cut on the back of her arm. At least one other female victim reported a similar incident in which she was cut after a similarly-described man bumped into her, according to Singer.
Singer said both victims were offered treatment at the scene; one took herself to the hospital.
Singer said police identified the suspect as Saad Zackaria. He is a transient of Portland, according to Singer. Zackaria has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault, and was booked at the Cumberland County Jail, Singer said. His cash bail has been set at $2,500.
“This sort of erratic and random violence and victimization will simply not be tolerated,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said in Wednesday's release. “Kudos go out to our patrol and community policing officers. Their familiarity with their beats and the people on them led to the quick identification and apprehension of this suspect. I would ask anyone who witnessed this behavior, or who may have been a victim of it, to call us at (207) 874-8575.”