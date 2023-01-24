Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say

The man was charged with being a fugitive from justice and refusing to submit to arrest. He is now awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.

YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.

Officer Michael Crosby responded to the home where he found a vehicle in the driveway believed to belong to Christopher Hildreth, according to the release. Crosby also found a window to the house "smashed."

York officer Michael Taddei and Kittery officer Connor Grogan also responded to the home to assist in an investigation, the release said.

"Crosby contacted the homeowner at the front door and then saw Christopher in a hallway," the release states. "Christopher was holding a knife and made slashing motions at a wall; he quickly disappeared."

An investigation determined the homeowner is a parent of Hildreth and that Hildreth had "forced his way into the residence," according to the release.

Officers also learned Hildreth had a warrant for arrest out of Nashua, New Hampshire, the release said. The warrant reportedly stems from a "family sex crime case," police said.

The homeowner was safely evacuated, and a perimeter was set up around the house, police said.

"Without warning, Hildreth appeared in the entryway and fled the residence on foot," the release said. "Officers pursued Hildreth and, after a brief struggle, took him into custody."

Hildreth was taken to York County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire, police said. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice and refusing to submit to arrest.