Man accused of 'aggressively exposing himself' in Lewiston faces charges

Police responded to the area of Main and Middle Streets Wednesday afternoon.
LEWISTON, Maine — A 57-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly "aggressively exposing himself" in Lewiston Wednesday afternoon. 

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, police were called to the area of Main and Middle Streets for multiple reports of a man "aggressively exposing himself."

"At one point, the exposed suspect attempted to enter a vehicle stopped at a red light, threatening the driver with harm," police said. 

Police reportedly found and identified the suspect as Christopher Good, 57, of the Augusta and Bangor areas.

Good now faces charges of indecent conduct, attempted gross sexual assault, and violation of probation. Police said he was already on probation for a sex crime and remains at the Androscoggin County Jail. 

