Man convicted of traveling to Maine to engage in sexual conduct with a child sentenced for threatening judges, others

Devin James Melycher of Connecticut will serve 18 months, consecutive to his previous sentence, for threatening federal judges and others.

CONCORD, N.H. — A Connecticut man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in September for traveling to Gorham to engage in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old was sentenced Tuesday for threatening to kill a federal judge, a federal prosecutor, his own attorney, and two other individuals.

Devin James Melycher, 30, of Danbury, Connecticut, was sentenced in September to more than 135 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to traveling to Maine to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 13-year-old.

Prosecutors said he had interacted with the teen over Snapchat and other chat platforms, told the victim he was 19 and pressured the victim to send sexually explicit images despite knowing the victim was only 13.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to an additional 18 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for mailing threatening communications, threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer, and threatening to murder a federal judge.

The additional time will be served consecutively with the previous 135-month sentence.

Melycher previously pled guilty to three counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer, and two counts of threatening to murder a federal judge, all between May and September of 2022, Jane E. Young, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire, said in a release.

“Threatening to kill federal officials is a serious crime, not protected speech,” Young said in the release. “My office will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who seek to harm or intimidate public servants are brought to justice for their criminal conduct.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

