Man convicted of killing Cpl. Eugene Cole to ask for new trial

John Williams is serving a life sentence for the 2018 killing of Somerset County Sheriff's Cpl. Eugene Cole.

MAINE, USA — The Maine man serving life behind bars for killing Somerset County Sheriff's Cpl. Eugene Cole is expected go before the Maine Supreme Court Tuesday to ask for a new trial.

According to the attorney representing John Williams, his client is expected to ask the state's high court to grant him a new trial because of information critical to their defense they didn't learn about until after Williams was convicted and sentenced.

Cole was shot and killed while trying to arrest Williams in Norridgewock on a drug charge in April 2018.

Following the incident, Williams admitted to shooting Cole but pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. Williams said drugs and fear of going to jail made him kill Cole.

Williams' appealed his sentence in 2020, but it was rejected by the Maine Supreme Court.

The latest appeal is based on information Williams' attorney, Verne Paradie, learned after Williams' trial. Paradie said an officer involved in arresting Williams was disciplined for failing to report another officer's physical misconduct toward Williams during his arrest.

"Had that information been known to us, we could have presented that to the jury to make the jury more likely to believe our theory," Paradie told NEWS CENTER Maine. "[Mr. Williams] basically told the investigating officers what they wanted to hear because he was afraid of further retaliation by the police.”