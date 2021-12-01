Man convicted in killing retrial gets new 35-year sentence

Marcus Asante was initially sentenced to 35 years for the shooting death of Douglas Morin Jr. in Sherman.

AUBURN, Maine — A Massachusetts man who was convicted of a drug-related killing in a rare retrial of a murder case in Maine has received a 35-year-sentence.

Marcus Asante of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was initially sentenced to 35 years stemming from the shooting death of Douglas Morin Jr. in Sherman. His conviction was overturned in 2020.

Asante testified that he fired in self-defense during a drug deal gone wrong.