BANGOR, Maine — A homeless man convicted of setting a delivery truck on fire, killing two people who were sleeping inside, has been sentenced to life in prison.

John De St. Croix was convicted last spring of arson and murder. On Tuesday he was sentenced to life in prison for the murders and 30 years for arson, which is what state prosecutor Leane Zainea recommended.

Family of Bridges and York spoke to the court on Tuesday morning. Many of them becoming emotional including York's father, Donald York.

Donald York was removed from the courtroom when he started calling De St. Croix names and walking towards him. Bangor Police detectives who investigated the case were in the courtroom and escorted Donald York out of the courtroom.

When the court was back in session, other family members spoke to the court.

York's siblings spoke about their sister and told the court that she wasn't always homeless but in the last three or four years of her life she struggled with addiction.

The spoke to of York's daughter who is now being raised by her grandparents.

RELATED: Jury finds accused Bangor box-truck killer guilty of double murder

Police say John De St. Croix argued with one of the victims before the fire was set, and surveillance video places him at the scene in March 2018.

RELATED: Trial begins for man charged with box truck double murder