CONWAY, N.H. — A man from New Hampshire has been convicted of stealing from a Walmart in North Conway.

Andrew Airey, 40, appeared in 3rd Circuit District Division Conway Court on Tuesday for his trial of five charges of 'willful concealment.'

According to New Hampshire theft law, 'willful concealment' means shoplifting.

Police say the five offenses happened at the same Walmart between May 4, 2018, and July 3, 2018.

Airey was only convicted of two.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at the 3rd Circuit District Division Conway Court.