BANGOR, Maine — Police say a transient who recently moved to Bangor from out of state allegedly tried several times to contact a minor and was arrested Sunday.

A local family told police their child was being followed by a man who was later identified as 46-year-old Brian McDonald on Sunday, Aug. 25 around 1 p.m. in the area of 140 Harlow Street.

Police say over the last couple weeks, McDonald allegedly made several attempts to contact the victim. McDonald was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail. He has been charged with stalking.

Police say based on Mcdonald’s criminal history, the charge may be elevated.