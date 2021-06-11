Man charged with sexually abusing minor at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Matthew Boyd of Michigan is charged with the offenses, which allegedly took place at the shipyard in 2009

KITTERY, Maine — Federal prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with sexually abusing a minor at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 2009.

Matthew Boyd, 32, currently of Warren, Michigan, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor between 12 and 16 years old, between Aug. 7, 2009, and Aug. 15, 2009.

Boyd was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Thursday in Michigan, according to court documents.

The Class C felonies each carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a fine of $250,000.

Boyd was expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Michigan on Friday.

The case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Michigan Man Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor https://t.co/nY7m6ZfRN9 @RealNCIS — U.S. Attorney Maine (@USAO_ME) June 11, 2021