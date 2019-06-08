BANGOR, Maine — A 20-year-old man was charged Tuesday with robbery, about a day after a teenager was found injured in Bangor.

Bangor police didn't immediately reveal exactly how investigators connected the two events, but did provide a rough timeline.

According to Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu, officers responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday to 353 Main St., the Shaw's grocery store plaza, to investigate a report of "a disheveled teenager on the property."

The teen, a male, was found with visible injuries, Lt. Beaulieu said, and was unable to describe to officers what had happened.

He was taken to Northern Light Maine Medical Center.

Bangor police detectives launched an investigation into what happened to the teen, conducting interviews and reviewing video evidence.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Braedon Hadder, described by police as a transient. He was taken to Penobscot County Jail.