Man charged with OUI after crashing into utility pole

Ricky Hamlin, 21, was charged with operating under the influence. Police said Hamlin will have a court date in July.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Shortly after 11 a.m., Fairfield police officers responded to Main Street in the area of Belanger's Drive-In for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole, a news release from the Fairfield Police Department said.

Fairfield-Benton Fire & Rescue and Delta Ambulance also responded to the scene, according to the release.

When police arrived at the scene, they made contact with the driver, who was identified as 21-year-old Ricky Hamlin, of Clinton, the release said.

"Hamlin told officers that he was traveling north on Main Street and his phone received a text message, and he temporarily took his eyes off of the roadway," the release stated.

Hamlin was the only occupant of the vehicle. Police said he was taken to Maine General in Waterville "as a precaution."

"Through their investigation, officers found that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash as well, and Hamlin was charged with Operating Under the Influence, with a court date in July," the release said.

Main Street was reduced to one lane of traffic while the pole was replaced by utility companies, according to the release.