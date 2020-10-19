Man charged with Lewiston murder asks to move trial

Jacquile Coleman, 26, of Lewiston is charged with the murder of Natasha Morgan, 19, also of Lewiston after a shooting in August.

LEWISTON, Maine — Jacquile Coleman's attorney, Verne Paradie, filed a motion to move Coleman's trial out of Androscoggin County.

Coleman is being charged with the murder of Natasha Morgan who police say was unresponsive in a driveway on Scribner Blvd. in August.

Coleman was indicted on the murder charge by the Androscoggin County Grand Jury earlier this month.

Paradie is citing pretrial publicity and racial bias for the reasons to move the trial. The motion said a local newspaper describes Coleman's criminal background.

"The coverage has significantly prejudiced Defendant to the extent that he cannot obtain a fair trial in this County," the motion said.

Paradie goes on to cite social media comments of media coverage, saying, "All I know is that I've been around long enough to know that at one point in time, the [formerly] quaint State 'O Maine never had these types of news articles within its border. One had to read the news from places like Boston or NYC to hear of things like this."

"As I mentioned, we've been "diversified" and "culturally enriched" for about the last ~quarter of a century now. Would you not agree," one comment said according to the motion.

"The sentiment against individuals of African-American heritage in Lewiston is also a factor the court should consider," the motion says.

Paradie told NEWS CENTER Maine it's not just newspaper articles that have portrayed Coleman as guilty or domestically violent.

Paradie quotes a local TV station's article, "The family of a Lewiston woman who was shot and killed by her estranged boyfriend on Friday says she was trying to get out of an abusive relationship.”

Paradie goes on to write, "not only does the story portray Mr. Coleman as domestically violent, but also actually states that Coleman did shoot and kill Morgan."