DERRY, N.H. — A man has been charged with killing his wife in Derry, New Hampshire late Friday evening.

New Hampshire Attorney General, Gordon J. MacDonald, says that Roderick Munstis, 79, of Derry New Hampshire was arrested for murdering his 74-year-old wife, Ellen Munstis.

At around 12:00 a.m. Saturday, police arrived at the Munstis' 151 Bypass 28 residence in Derry, after Roderick had called 911.

Responding officers say they discovered Ellen had been killed from apparent gunshot wounds.

Munstis was charged with knowing and reckless second-degree murder.

Munstis is expected to be arraigned on Monday, August 12, at the Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood.

Anyone who may have seen or heard this incident is encouraged to call the Derry Police Department Detective Unit at (603) 432-6111.