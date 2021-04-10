Man charged with elevated aggravated assault in Buckfield shooting

Officials from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, and Maine State Police responded to the scene on Turner Street.

BUCKFIELD, Maine — A man from Buckfield is accused of shooting another man from the same town Monday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Turner Street, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. Officials from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, and Maine State Police responded.

Travis Lowell, 25, was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault, officials said.