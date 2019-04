ORLAND, Maine — A man who passed out behind the wheel Saturday evening was charged with drug trafficking in Orland.

State police say Jon Ladd, 36, of Medway showed signs of recent drug use when Trooper Dana Austin responded to the scene of where Ladd had passed out.

After a search of Ladd's car, 10 grams of fentanyl and $1,727 in cash were found.

Ladd was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule w drugs.