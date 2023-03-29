Belfast man facing drug trafficking charges

Deputies said there were active arrest warrants out for Michael Ames, 37, including one for the revocation of his probation status.

BELFAST, Maine — A man is facing drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant and seized drugs at a Belfast home Tuesday.

Around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Waldo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on Crocker Road, locating 37-year-old Michael Ames, of Belfast, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said there were active arrest warrants out for Ames, including one for the revocation of his probation status.

When deputies apprehended Ames, they obtained and executed a search warrant at the Crocker Road home, according to the release.

After deputies seized evidence during the search warrant, Ames was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs (class B), the release stated.

Ames is in custody and is expected to make his initial court appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

The Belfast Police Department assisted with the incident.