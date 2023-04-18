Bangor man facing domestic violence charges

A woman told police a man physically assaulted her Tuesday and threatened her with a knife on Monday.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was charged with domestic violence offenses following an incident on Center Street Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Bangor police officers responded to a report of a "family fight" at a home on Center Street, a news release from the Bangor Police Department said.

When police arrived at the scene, a woman told them a man in the home physically assaulted her Tuesday, and threatened her with a knife on Monday, according to the release.

The woman reportedly fled the home, but was later found by detectives, the release stated.

"The female showed signs of having been assaulted and was transported to a local hospital for treatment," the release said Tuesday.

The suspect, who police identified as Jason Reaviel, 51, was taken into custody from the home and is now being held at Penobscot County Jail, according to police.

Reaviel was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault (Class B).