DIXFIELD, Maine — A man is in critical condition after he shot himself in the head after a felony arrest early Saturday morning.

Maine State Police identified the man as Joshua Hussey, 48, of Dixfield.

Spokesperson for Maine State Police Steve McCausland says Hussey was arrested and charged with multiple domestic violence charges at his mother's home.

McCausland said Hussey has a long, violent, criminal record.

Hussey had several warrants out for his arrest on multiple violent crimes including domestic violence

Police engaged in a nighttime arrest at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

There was no exchange of gunfire between Hussey or the officers, but after the arrest, officers noticed the wound to his head, and summoned an ambulance. The gun was discovered at a later time.

